Tic-tac-toe for Slack! ✖️⭕

How does it work?

Challenge a teammate to a game of tic-tac-toe with /ttt @mention and this thing will pop up in your chat:

Note: only you and the challenged user can play.

You can also play secret games in direct message channels with /ttt .

Rules

Tic-tac-toe (also known as noughts and crosses or Xs and Os) is a paper-and-pencil game for two players, X and O, who take turns marking the spaces in a 3×3 grid.

The player who succeeds in placing three of their marks in a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row wins the game.

Privacy Policy

We only store unidentifiable ID strings and numbers provided by the Slack APIs so don’t sweat it.

Information

You might have noticed the bright scary yellow warning saying that this app will have access to your users’ information. But don’t fret! This app does not and will not store any personal information.

We need this to figure out who you’re playing the game with and who to register the moves to.

The user:read scope is required for us to look up the name of the person you mentioned to find their id so that we don’t need to refer to them as their user name. The results of this query of the Slack API is not logged or stored anywhere.

The messages invoking the slash commands will not be recorded in any form of persistent storage, databases or logs.

The app is actually on budget mode and does not even store information of the games after they have been played.

Your Privacy

tic-tac-toe does not listen into your conversations and will only reply to the slash command ‘/ttt’.

Copyright

I can’t really say I invented tic-tac-toe but who can say they did?!

Cookies

We do not use cookies. I’m not sure how that would even be possible. 🍪

Third party links and advertising

None of that stuff.

Support

You’ll just have to email me at this.should.forward@gmail.com and will probably have to beat me at a game of tic-tac-toe.

Feel free to reach out if you’ve got any feedback or problems and I’ll try my best to get back to you. 😗